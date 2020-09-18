Morning Forecast – Friday, September 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/18/20)

TODAY: The cooler and pleasant weather is finally here! For this morning, we will start with some cloud cover, but we do anticipate skies clearing through the afternoon. High temperatures will be warm in the middle to upper 80s with winds breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will finally be clear by this evening, which will make for a rather cool and comfortable night ahead. Low temperatures will fall back into the lower 60s, and a few areas may even wake up into the upper 50s!

LOOKING AHEAD: This weekend is going to be absolutely beautiful! Our sky will be filled with plenty of sunshine and temperatures staying warm and comfortable in the lower 80s. Lows at night will continue to stay on the cool side in the upper 50s and lower 60s. No need to worry about any rain chances; just go outside and enjoy!

Heading into next week, we could see a gradual return of rain chances. In the Western Gulf of Mexico resides Tropical Depression 22 that formed yesterday afternoon and evening. It is moving northeast at 3 mph at this time, and there is still plenty of uncertainty of what this depression is going to do. We will be watching this area closely over the next couple of days.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX