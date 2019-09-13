Morning Forecast – Friday, September 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/13/19)

TODAY: Once again, summer is reminding us that it is still around for the next couple of weeks. It’s going to be another hot day ahead with highs expected in the upper 90s with a few areas possibly hitting the triple digit mark. With high pressure still in control, our skies will remain mostly clear. However, we cannot rule out a possible stray shower or two with the daytime heating. These are not expected to be widespread.

TONIGHT: It will be a nice evening if you have plans. Lows will be warm in the low 70s under clear skies, and it is going to be less humid.

LOOKING AHEAD: Chances for rain will be greater as we head into the weekend. High pressure will slowly move out and a stationary front will park itself over the ArkLaMiss. It will provide a little bit of lift for some activity to develop. Most of the heavier showers look to develop to the north of I-20 for Saturday with a few isolated to the south. If you miss the rain on Saturday, you do have another chance on Sunday. So far, our best day looks to be on Monday with a 20% chance.

We now have Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, and it is expected to become a tropical depression or eventually a tropical storm (Humberto). The path looks to take the storms along the east coast, which means our chances for good rainfall will not be as great as we had anticipated.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX