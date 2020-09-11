Morning Forecast – Friday, September 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/11/20)

TODAY: Wrapping up the work week, expect high temperatures to warm back into the lower 90s for this afternoon. Later today, a weak system to our east will drive some isolated showers and storms into our area through the evening. We do no anticipate severe weather, but some brief downpours and lightning could still be possible.

TONIGHT: The rain will begin to wrap up but a shower or two could linger a little bit longer as we head into early Saturday morning. Low temperatures will fall back into the lower 70s as we start on the cloudy side with winds nice and calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: The weekend will stay hot with highs in the lower 90s with more chances for scattered showers and storms. This may work in our favor, as some areas could see a bit of a cool down from the rainfall. These storms are not expected to be severe, but again some brief downpours and some lightning could be possible.

Next week, our weather looks to remain unsettled with showers and thunderstorms staying in the forecast. A wave of tropical moisture could enter the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, which could be one of the systems responsible for our influx of rainfall. Some good could come out of this though; the rain could bring a bit of a cool down to a few areas with high temperatures so far settling into upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX