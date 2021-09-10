Morning Forecast – Friday, September 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/10/21)

TODAY: Happy Finally Friday! It is feeling very pleasant this morning with temperatures in the 60s and even upper 50s. By this afternoon, sunshine will return to our skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Conditions will be less humid with no chances for rain with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: The pleasant weather will stay for this evening and overnight and will be perfect for any Friday night football games you may be heading too. Lows will fall into the lower 60s again with clear skies and winds nice and calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday and Sunday will look very similar as far as the forecast goes. Winds will return back out of the southeast at 5-10 mph, which may start to filter in a bit more Gulf Moisture. We are not expecting rain chances for the weekend, but we could see our humidity values increase a little bit and a few clouds could develop. Highs will see a bit of a warm up into the lower 90s.

By the start of the new work week, we are tracking a disturbance that could enter the Gulf of Mexico. It is way too early to determine if this could develop into a tropical system, but it will bring an influx of tropical moisture, increasing our rain chances for the first half of the work week. Highs will range anywhere from the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX