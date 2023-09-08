WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds will slowly increase throughout the morning hours. There was one lone pop-up rain shower moving through Winn Parish this morning. Rain and storm coverage will increase by lunchtime. These line of storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail. The frontal boundary has stalled out across the ArkLaMiss. Disturbances in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will allow strong storms to develop along the back side of the boundary layer. The frontal system will push southward overnight taking with it rain chances.

Skies will slowly clear tomorrow and northerly flow will keep humidity levels low and keep temperatures in the lower 90’s. Another cold front will return next week along with more rain chances and will drop temperatures into the mid and upper 80’s for daytime highs. Let the cool down begin!