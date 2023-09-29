WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Slightly cooler this morning by a few degrees. Dewpoints are still holing in the mid to upper 60 range, but they will start dropping as we head into next week making it feel a bit more comfortable. However, the heat isn’t going anywhere for the next few days.

As we sit between two systems, our weather patter will stay quiet for awhile. Expect plenty of sunshine through the weekend and to start next week. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90’s. A cold front could push in late next week sparking rain and t-storms and helping to drop temperatures back to near average.