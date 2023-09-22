WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Rain & t-storms will be moving in today. Most of the activity will move in during the late morning hours and linger into the afternoon. Nothing severe is expected but heavy downpours could be possible. A warm front will pass over tomorrow shifting the winds out of the south.

By next Sunday, a cold front will arrive sparking up more showers and t-storms late Sunday evening. The boundary could stall and keep rain chances lingering into Tuesday. The system will move out Wednesday, and the skies will clear making for pleasant conditions to end next week.