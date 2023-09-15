WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds will remain in place for the morning hours today, but expect some clearing this afternoon with peaks of sunshine. A stray shower or light drizzle cannot be ruled out. Rain chances remain low due drier air pushing in out of the north. This will hinder and widespread activity.

As the sunshine returns this weekend and next week, temperatures could return back to the lower 90’s for daytime highs. Our next best chance for rain comes during the middle of week, but overall chances remain low around 20% as any activity will be spotty.