Morning Forecast – Friday, October 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/08/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We made it through another work week, and Mother Nature is gracing us with some rather nice weather. Highs this afternoon will be very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s under sunny to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the south. We shouldn’t run into any headaches if you are going out to watch some Friday night football games; it may be just a bit warm.

TONIGHT: Later tonight into early Saturday, lows will cool back into the middle 60s. Skies will be clear with winds calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Both Saturday and Sunday will be quite nice with highs in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Lows at night will fall into the middle and upper 60s. With an upper level ridge of high pressure in place, our conditions will be dry, so there is no need to cancel any outdoor plans you may have.

We are tracking a weak cold front to arrive by the early Monday, and it will bring our next chance for showers and storms. At this time, only a few of our South Arkansas counties are under a marginal or level 1 risk for some strong to severe weather. Most of the threat for severe weather will be off towards North Texas and South Oklahoma. The primary concern for the ArkLaMiss looks to be some strong winds. We will keep you updated.

On top of this, another cold front could arrive by Wednesday, bringing another wave of thunderstorms. So far, this one could have a bigger impact on our weather temperature wise. Highs will settle into the upper 70s to lower 80s by the end of the work week. We will also keep an eye on this system and keep you updated.

Have a great weekend!

