Morning Forecast – Friday, October 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/04/19)

TODAY: A few showers that developed behind the cold front will stick around for the morning hours. There will be a brief break in the late hours of the morning and early afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be cooler in the mid to upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Around late afternoon is when a few isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop for our southern and eastern parishes.

TONIGHT: Once the rain clears, we will see a few passing clouds as temperatures drop back into the mid to upper 60s. Southern Arkansas will be slightly cooler in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will be slightly warmer with highs getting back into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few stray showers are possible, but these are not expected to last for very long. Cloud cover will increase as we head into Sunday in anticipation of the second cold front. This front will move in late Sunday into early Monday, bringing more chances for rain and cooler air. The new work week will start off with highs in the lower 80s and even the upper 70s.

