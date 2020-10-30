Morning Forecast – Friday, October 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/30/20)

TODAY: Happy Friday! It will be a bit of a cool start this morning as temperatures start off in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Expect sunshine to return this afternoon as the last light layer of clouds breaks down by later this morning. High temperatures will be more mild in the 60s with a slight breeze of of the northeast at 5-10 mph. High pressure will take control of our weather pattern starting today, and this will keep our conditions dry and pleasant.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will stay overnight, so expect lows to be cool once again in the upper 30s to lower 40s with calm winds. Be sure to bundle up if you have any evening plans.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will stick around to keep the pleasant weather conditions in place for the weekend. Our Halloween Saturday is looking great with highs in the afternoon topping into the upper 60s. If you plan to trick-or-treat, expect temperatures to slowly cool back anywhere from the 40s to the 50s for the evening, so you may want to dress a bit warm.

A weak, dry cold front will arrive Sunday. Highs for the afternoon will remain warm in the lower 70s before some slightly cooler air settles in heading into Monday. Another surface high will take control to keep our weather conditions quiet and dry through the first half of the work week.

