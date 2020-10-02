Morning Forecast – Friday, October 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/02/20)

TODAY: Wrapping up the work week will be a rather pleasant one. We’ll start off the morning in the upper 40s and 50s before warming into the lower to middle 70s by this afternoon. Winds will continue out of the north at 5-10 mph and our skies will continue to stay sunny.

TONIGHT: Tonight’s low temperatures will fall back nice and cool into the lower 50s with a few areas possibly dropping back into the upper 40s. Winds will be calm out of the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: After a cool start to the morning, Saturday’s high temperatures will warm back into the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. A weak system will arrive by early Sunday morning, and it could bring a few stray to spotty showers, but the area of coverage will be very small as most of the ArkLaMiss will remain under the control of a dry air mass. Overall, our weekend will be a nice, pleasant, sunny and dry one. Get out and enjoy it!

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

