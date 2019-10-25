Morning Forecast – Friday, October 25th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/25/19)

TODAY: After a few sunny days, another cold front is rolling through this morning. On top of this, there is a low pressure system in the Gulf Of Mexico which has a high probability of becoming a tropical disturbance. These two elements are going to bring widespread rainfall to the ArkLaMiss for today. Expected rainfall totals for the are could be anywhere from 1 to 3 inches. Due to the clouds, rain, and cold front, highs for today will only top in the 60s for this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Rain activity will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. Lows will be remain cool in the middle to upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Conditions will start drying out by Saturday afternoon, setting us up for a great rest of the weekend. For Saturday, a few clouds will stick around, which will keep our highs in the 60s. A nice warm up will start on Sunday with highs returning to the 70s; just in time for the new work week. We are continuing to track the next cold front by mid week. So far, it could either move in by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Have a great weekend! Stay dry.

-Lexi

