Morning Forecast – Friday, October 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/23/20)

TODAY: Happy Friday! Warm temperatures will be back, topping into the lower 80s before a weak cold arrives later this afternoon. This cold front could bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce brief heavy rainfall and some lightning. We are not expecting any widespread severe weather.

TONIGHT: Lows will be just a bit cooler, falling back into the upper 50s. The rain is expected to wrap up overnight and into early Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: The cold front is anticipated to stall just outside of our viewing area, and this will hold cloud cover in place. The cloud cover could keep our high temperatures a bit cooler than what we were expecting on Saturday afternoon, only warming into the lower 70s. Clouds will break down as we head into Sunday, and highs will return to near seasonal in the upper 70s. Conditions will stay dry for the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

