Morning Forecast – Friday, October 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/22/21)

TODAY: Happy Friday! As we wrap up the work week, conditions will be slightly cooler and slightly drier with highs around 81 with mostly sunny skies. High pressure to our north will redirect our winds back out of the north and northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will cool back into the upper 50s with mostly clear skies. It should be a great night for some Friday night football games. By early Saturday, as high pressure slides east, it will bring our winds back out of the southeast. This will bring moisture back, increasing our cloud cover by Saturday morning as we wake up.

LOOKING AHEAD: With moisture returning, expect to see partly cloudy skies for Saturday afternoon and temperatures back in the upper 80s. A spotty shower or two could be possible with daytime heating, but coverage will be limited. It should still be a great night for Bayou Stock along with ULM and LA Tech’s homecoming games.

Sunday will be very similar with highs around 87 with partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms will be possible late Sunday and into early Monday. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has issued portions of the ArkLaMiss under an isolated threat for some strong to severe weather. Winds up to 60 mph and hail up to an inch look to be the primary concerns. Forecast models are not quite gripping this event, but as we get closer to Sunday, we will have a better picture. Keep in mind that these forecast models will change a bit. We will keep you updated.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

