Morning Forecast – Friday, October 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/01/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday and happy first day of October! It’s the start of the spooky season, but there really isn’t going to be anything spooky about our weather. Expect a few scattered showers and storms through the late morning and afternoon with highs around 85. Skies will be mostly cloudy with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: The last of the rain will wrap up once we lose daytime heating, but skies will be stay rather cloudy. Lows will settle near 70 with winds calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few areas could wake up to some very early morning showers on Saturday with more on the way for the afternoon. Temperatures will warm back into the lower to middle 80s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph

A weak cold front will arrive by Sunday morning. Out ahead of it, a few showers will develop but should clear up later in the morning and afternoon. Behind it will be some slightly cooler and drier air which will settle in to the ArkLaMiss for the new work week. Skies will see a bit more sunshine with rain chances near 0% or around 10%. Highs will top into the lower 80s with lows settling into the lower 60s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX