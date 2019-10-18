Morning Forecast – Friday, October 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/18/19)

TODAY: Happy Friday! It’s going to be another pleasant day with warm temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Cloud cover will stick around for the morning hours before slowly clearing up by the afternoon. High pressure is beginning to move out and our winds will shift out of the east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: This evening will be cool and comfortable with lows in the 50s. A few light clouds will stick around and winds will be calm

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will gradually warm up into the 80s heading into the weekend with winds shifting out of the south. This will bring in moisture and increase our cloud cover. By Sunday, a few spotty showers are possible as the cold front starts to get closer to the ArkLaMiss. A few of these thunderstorms could be a bit strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. We are not under any severe weather risk, but this could change over the next couple of days. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with the latest.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen continues to stir up the Gulf of Mexico and could have the potential of becoming Nestor by the end of the day. Some heavy rainfall is possible along Southeastern Louisiana before moving to the Florida Panhandle. It is not expected to pose a threat to our area.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

