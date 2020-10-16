Morning Forecast – Friday, October 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/16/20)

TODAY: Happy Friday! Through the early morning, we will put up with a few leftover showers that developed behind yesterday’s cold front with winds a bit breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph. High pressure will move in starting later this morning to help break down cloud cover, allowing for sunshine to return, and filter in more cooler air. High temperatures for today will be a bit on the cooler side only topping into the middle to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Overnight will be a bit of a chilly one as we expect our low temperatures to fall back into the lower to middle 40s. Skies will stay clear and winds will back off to remain nice and calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Luckily, it’s going to be a beautiful weekend ahead. High pressure will remain in control on Saturday, warming our highs just a bit back into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. As high pressure continues to move off to the east, our winds are expected to return back out of the south and southeast, allowing for warmer air and a bit of moisture to return. This increase in moisture will allow for more cloud development on Sunday and more warm temperatures in the upper 70s.

Our warming trend will continue into early next week with highs in the lower 80s, and we are watching for another cold front to arrive. Most likely, however, this front will stall out before is reaches the ArkLaMiss, but it could allow more isolated showers to return.

