Morning Forecast – Friday, October 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/15/21)

TODAY: It’s finally Friday, and I know many of us are looking forward to the cooler and drier weather we will see for this weekend. Before we get there, a cold front will arrive bringing scattered chances for showers and storms for the mid to late afternoon and into the evening. A few storms, especially for South Arkansas, may briefly be strong or severe with some gusty winds up to 60 mph and some possible small hail. For this, a level 1 marginal risk has been issued for the Northern ArkLaMiss for today, and the rest of us should see a general thunderstorms threat.

We will not see the cool air this afternoon, so expect highs to be very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

TONIGHT: The last of the rain should wrap up later tonight around 10 PM across our Southeastern Louisiana Parishes. Winds will redirect out of the northwest and will be quite breezy at 10-15 mph, but this northwesterly wind will help to filter in the cooler and drier air. Lows overnight should fall near 55 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD: This weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, are looking very sunny, warm, and dry. High temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 70s. Lows at night will be pretty cool in the middle to upper 40s!

The nice weather will continue for a bit longer into the new work week. Our high temperatures will see a small warm up back into the lower 80s with a few light clouds but conditions will be dry. Our next chance for rain looks to possibly return by next Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

