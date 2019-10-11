Morning Forecast – Friday, October 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/11/19)

TODAY: This morning will be off to a warm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. This is right before the cold front moves through. There will be a bigger drop in temperatures later this afternoon as soon as the cold front moves across the ArkLaMiss. On top of this, we are expecting more rain throughout most of the day, so make sure to not only grab an extra jacket but also the rain gear too.

TONIGHT: It is going to be a cool one this evening. Cold air will settle in with lows overnight dropping into the mid to upper 40s. If you are planning to go to any Friday Night Football games, make sure to bundle up. There could be a few areas in Southern Arkansas could get down into the upper 30s, and even though this is not the freezing point (32 degrees), some vegetation might be sensitive to some possible frost. Take the steps you need to take like covering up those plants or bringing them inside.

LOOKING AHEAD: We have a great Saturday ahead. It will be nice and pleasant in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s under sunny skies. Lows at night will cool down into the 40s once again heading into Sunday morning. There could be a few isolated showers early Sunday, but it will be brief. Highs will gradually warm up into the upper 70s heading into the new work week before another weak cold front moves in, bringing more rain and slightly cooler air back to our area.

