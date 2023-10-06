WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Patchy to dense fog will develop across the ArkLaMiss this morning due to calm winds and wet soils. Clouds will slowly decrease throughout the day and will be mostly sunny by this afternoon. The secondary frontal system will pass over today, and temperatures will be cooling down overnight to the mid 50’s.

This weekend, high pressure will settle in to the northwest making for clear skies that will last through next week. Expect very fall-like conditions, but temperatures will be slightly warmer next week back to the mid 80’s. Another system could arrive by next Thursday increasing chances for showers and t-storms that could linger into Friday.