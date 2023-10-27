WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Today will start off will plenty of cloud cover. A light shower/drizzle will be possible for areas across south Arkansas. Clouds will continue as the frontal boundary stalls north of the region. We will stay under a warm and moist airmass through the weekend keeping the clouds around along with light rain chances.

More coverage of actual beneficial rainfall will be likely next week on Monday as a cold front push across our area. A much cooler airmass will settle in behind the front. This airmass will remain in place through the end of next week as conditions will remain quiet, but we will be flirting with near freezing temperatures for overnight lows.