WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds and some patchy fog will start off our Friday morning. Clouds will linger throughout the morning with some gradual clearing later today. A cold front will pass through later this evening, and winds will shift out of the northwest. A stray shower cannot be ruled out along the frontal boundary but chances stay around 10% overall.

Once the front passes over, cooler and drier air will filter in making for a cooler and pleasant weekend. Gusty winds and the drier air will increase the fire danger with the ongoing drought conditions. Temperature will also drop below average as the cool airmass settles in place. Much of next week will be mild and dry. Rain chances increase slightly by late Thursday into Friday, but chances still remain low.