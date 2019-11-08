Morning Forecast – Friday, November 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/08/19)

TODAY: The last remaining light showers and cloud cover are beginning to break down, but the breezy winds will stick around for the morning and afternoon. Highs for today will be much cooler in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but with the breezy winds, it will feel like the 40s or even the 30s for some folks. Make sure you grab those jackets and sweaters before heading out the door.

TONIGHT: Lows are expected to be cold tonight in the lower to middle 30s with mostly clear skies. If you have any sensitive plants, make sure to bring them inside before heading to bed, along with you pets. Some A.M. Frost is possible for Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: It will be a slow, gradual warm up into the weekend. Highs are expected in the upper 50s and 60s under mostly sunny skies. This will not last for very long, however. An even stronger cold front will arrive by early next week. It will bring a few scattered rain chances to our area, but the big story is the much colder air. Highs by next week could only top in the 40s with lows dropping into the 20s! There is a very good possibility of a hard freeze by early Wednesday morning.

