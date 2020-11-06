Morning Forecast – Friday, November 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/06/20)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! It’s looking to be a warm end to the work week as highs top into the middle to upper 70s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the afternoon and we are looking to stay dry.

TONIGHT: With clouds overhead, overnight lows won’t be as cool. Expect them to only drop into the middle to upper 50s with a nice, light wind from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: For the weekend, skies will continue to stay a bit on the cloudy side, but overall it’s looking pleasant. Highs will stay warm in the upper 70s for the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. We are tracking a small chance for a few stray and spotty showers to develop, but that chance is very small (only 10%). As of now, most of it looks to accumulate in our southern parishes.

TROPICS: Eta remains a tropical depression (as of 5 AM) and is now beginning to re-emerge back into the Caribbean. It’s still on track to re-strengthen back to a tropical storm before moving north and northeast towards Cuba and South Florida. Latest update does have it eventually turning more west and could enter the Gulf of Mexico still at tropical storm strength. Again, it’s still way too early to tell what Eta is going to do, so we will be watching this system closely.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

