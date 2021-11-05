Morning Forecast – Friday, November 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/05/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! This morning a number of counties and parishes are under a freeze warning until 9 AM. This is due to possible significant and widespread freezing temperatures in the next 36 hours that could affect vegetation. Drew County is under a Frost Advisory until 9 AM. This is because their minimum temperatures could be anywhere from 33 to 36 degrees. To wrap up the work week, skies will be sunny which will help our highs this afternoon warm up a bit back into lower 60s. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Look for lows to be cold again later tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s again. Skies will be clear and winds will be light from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern for the weekend. This will keep skies sunny and conditions dry. With sunshine, expect highs to continue to increase into the upper 60s to lower 70s for both Saturday and Sunday and even our lows will some improvement back into the lower 60s.

By next week, while temperatures continue to increase, we could see a few clouds build back in. This isn’t anything too significant as rain chances will be little to none until Thursday and possible Friday.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

