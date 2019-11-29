Morning Forecast – Friday, November 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/29/19)

TODAY: A warm day is ahead with highs expected in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies. There could be a few isolated showers later this afternoon, but it is expected to be brief. This is due to a weak warm front, which will keep our winds out of the south and keep us warm not only for the afternoon, but the evening too.

TONIGHT: Overnight, lows will be mild in the lower 60s with cloudy skies. A few light showers will develop in front of our next cold front. This activity (at least for the early morning hours) will not be strong.

LOOKING AHEAD: Severe weather threat increase heading into Saturday with the arrival with the cold front. Timing for arrival looks to be around 9 AM with activity continuing through the afternoon and evening. Everything should start clearing up by 8-9 PM.

A slight risk has been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss for Saturday. Primary concerns will be strong winds with damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and the isolated chance for tornadoes. Make sure you stay weather aware throughout the day and be sure to download our KTVE/KARD Weather app for the latest updates.

After the front moves through, high pressure will take over and clear up our skies with temperatures much cooler in the lower 60s and upper 50s. The perfect start to December!

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX