Morning Forecast – Friday, November 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/22/19)

TODAY: Our cold front arrives today, which will bring showers, so make sure to grab the rain gear. A few thunderstorms are possible; some could be strong to severe for portions of the ArkLaMiss. The main threat looks to be damaging winds, but we can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado. The timing for this possible activity will be between noon and 6 pm. Highs will be warm in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: A few leftover showers will stick around overnight for a few areas (mostly east) with lows dropping into the upper 40s. High pressure will continue to move south to assist with clearing up our skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: Cloud cover will continue to break down through Saturday morning and afternoon with highs mild in the lower 60s. Sunday, we will see plenty of sunny skies and highs returning to the lower 60s.

Starting next week, more chances for rain and thunderstorms will return to the forecast. So far, this activity is not looking severe, but still may cause a bit of travel troubles for folks who plan to go out of town for the Thanksgiving Holiday. We will continue to watch this closely.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX