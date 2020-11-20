Morning Forecast – Friday, November 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/20/20)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! Just a heads up that a few areas are waking up to some patchy fog this morning. Make sure you allow yourself extra time to get to your destinations this morning and drive safely! Wrapping up the work week will be a warm one as high temperatures top into the middle 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Winds will stay out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will stay overhead, and this will allow for a cool but comfortable night ahead as lows will fall back into the lower to middle 50s. Some patchy fog will have the potential to develop by early Saturday, so be sure to keep this in mind if you have an early start start.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday afternoon will have a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures in the middle to upper 70s with winds staying out of the southeast. By Sunday, our next cold front will arrive, which will increase our cloud cover and rain chances later in the day and as we head into Monday. With any cold front, a small cool down is anticipated as we start in the middle 60s for highs by Monday. Rain chances look to stay through the first half of the new week with temperatures stay just above or near seasonal. Conditions look to start drying out by Thanksgiving on Thursday with a high of 67.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

