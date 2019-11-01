Morning Forecast – Friday, November 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/1/19)

TODAY: Our morning will be off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. This afternoon will still be a cool one with highs peaking in the middle to upper 50s. Thanks to an area of high pressure, our skies will remain clear with plenty of sunshine and conditions will be dry with no chances for rain.

TONIGHT: Expect another cold evening ahead as lows will drop back into the middle to upper 30s with skies remaining clear. A very weak front is expected to move into the area by early Saturday morning. This front will not bring any kind of rain, but it will keep us cool for one more day before we start to see a gradual warm up.

LOOKING AHEAD: With the weak front moving across the ArkLaMiss in the early morning on Saturday, we will remain cool for at least one more day. Highs are expected in the upper 50s with a few areas in the lower 60s. Skies will remain clear with winds just slightly breezy out of the north right behind the cold front. By Sunday, temperatures will start to gradually warm up. Highs will start in the lower 60s and eventually continue to increase as we head into the new work week.

As far as precipitation goes, conditions look to be rather quiet over the next 3-5 days. Cloud cover will start to increase on Monday and continue through the week. However, we are tracking the return of rain chances by Thursday.

Have a great Friday and weekend!

-Lexi

