Morning Forecast – Friday, November 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/19/21)

TODAY: Happy Friday! We have made it through the work week. Be sure to bundle up this morning as temperatures start off anywhere from the upper 20s to lower 40s! High pressure will stay in control this afternoon, so expect plenty of sunshine but temperatures will stay on the cool side in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset, so if you plan to head to any Friday night football games, be sure to dress a bit warm. Lows overnight will be cold in the 30s and patchy frost could be possible. Be sure to bring pets and plants inside.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will slide to the east, and winds will return back out of the southeast. This will help our temperatures rebound back into the lower 70s to Saturday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Lows Saturday night will cool only into the lower to middle 50s.

Cloud cover will continue to increase into Sunday morning out ahead of a cold front. Highs will stay rather warm in the lower 70s. The front itself will tracking across the ArkLaMiss late Sunday and into Monday. We will not have very sufficient moisture in place, but a few showers will be possible.

The cold front will lead to another small drop in temperature for the start of the new work week. Highs will range anywhere from the upper 50s to lower 60s while lows stay cold in the 30s and 40s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

