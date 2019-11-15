Morning Forecast – Friday, November 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/15/19)

TODAY: The last remaining clouds will clear up by later this morning thanks to an area of high pressure. We are looking at very sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures starting to gradually warm back up into the 50s. Winds from the north are responsible for the slow warm up, but it is filtering in dry air, which will cut off our rain chances for the next few days.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain nice and clear for this evening. Overnight will be another cold night with lows dropping into the lower 30s and upper 20s once again. Remember the 4 Ps: People, Pets, Plants, Pipes.

LOOKING AHEAD: The warm up will continue this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will have plenty of sunshine and pleasant conditions to enjoy with winds only slightly breezy at 5-10 mph. By next week, it will feel more fall-like with highs in the middle to upper 60s and even the lower 70s. Our conditions will stay dry with no chance for rain over the next 5-6 days. A few showers look to return by next Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

