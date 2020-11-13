Morning Forecast – Friday, November 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/13/20)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We’ll be off to a cool start with temperatures in the 50s. We do have the tail-end of a cold front moving through the Northern ArkLaMiss this morning, and this will cause a bit of increase in our cloud cover, and this cloud cover will cause a bit of varying temperatures for the afternoon. To our north we could see highs in the 60s while further south it could be warmer in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: More clouds will build in overnight as low temperatures fall back into the 50s. Winds will be calm. There could also be a small chance for some drizzle in South Arkansas by early Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: The rest of our Saturday will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s as winds return out of the southeast. As our next cold front approaches late Saturday night, a few showers could develop out ahead of it and more will come when the front moves through Sunday morning. Showers will wrap up by late Sunday morning/early afternoon as high pressure will builds in right behind to help break down the cloud cover. Highs for Sunday will be fairly warm in the lower 70s and will continue to drop throughout the afternoon and evening.

For the new work week, highs will be a bit more seasonal in the upper 60s to lower 70s under sunny to mostly sunny skies and low temperatures will stay cool in the 40s. Conditions are anticipated to stay dry.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

