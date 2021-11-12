Morning Forecast – Friday, November 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/12/21)

TODAY: Happy Friday! We have made it to the weekend. Today will start off cold and a bit foggy for some areas. Dense Fog Advisories have been issued for our Southeastern Parishes until 9 AM this morning. Visibilities might be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less, so be careful out on the roads.

The fog will mix out once temperatures warm up later this morning and into the afternoon. Highs for today will be seasonal in the lower 70s under sunny to mostly sunny skies. By the late afternoon, a weak but dry front will bring a cooler air mass, which will drop our temperatures not only tonight but also tomorrow afternoon.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will fall back into upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be calm and skies will be clear.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will be sunny but cooler. Highs will reach the lower 60s for some of us while others will settle for the upper 50s. Lows Saturday night will fall near 37.

Sunday will see a nice rebound back into the lower 70s with sunny skies. A weak cold front will move through late Sunday into Monday. It will not bring much; just a little bit more cooler air to let our highs start off in the upper 60s for Monday afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

