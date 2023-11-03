WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Another cold morning with temperatures in the lower 30’s again. However, this will be the last morning of flirting with sub-freezing temperatures for awhile. High pressure continues to keep the region clear and quiet. This will last over the weekend and into next week. As the high pressure shifts eastward, winds will be more southerly allowing for this warming trend to continue through next week.

In fact, we could be above average in the lower and mid 80’s. The next rain maker will be a weak frontal boundary that will move in on Thursday. This front will cool us back down to near average by Friday with lingering clouds. Until then, we will keep this quiet weather pattern as temperatures continue to warm.