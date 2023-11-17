WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Heavy cloud cover with fog and drizzle will start off this Friday morning. A the frontal system will pass over this afternoon which will in turn keep the cloud cover steady until drier and cooler air moves in behind the front. Skies will gradually become clear overnight into tomorrow. Daytime highs will stay mild, but overnight lows will be a bit cooler.

Showers and t-storms will return next week. Severe storms will be possible on Monday. Damaging winds and hail will be possible and an isolated spin-up cannot be ruled. This is still a few days out but conditions will still need to be monitored. A few showers could linger Tuesday before clearing out and becoming much cooler in time for Thanksgiving.