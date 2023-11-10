WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Widespread showers will continue throughout the morning hours today as the frontal boundary sits just to southeast. Rain will let up closer towards noon, but the cloud cover will remain through this afternoon. Plenty of moisture remains in place in this post frontal airmass, and the northerly winds will keep temperatures on the cooler side. The cloud cover will prevent temperatures from getting too cold overnight, and a few patchy showers will also remain possible tonight.

A surface low pressure will move up from the gulf coast sparking up more patchy showers on veterans day tomorrow and will keep the region under cloudy skies. Sunday will be a little more clear as the clouds break off, but next week could be unsettled as another system could bring more showers back to the ArkLaMiss. This will in turn help with the ongoing drought conditions.