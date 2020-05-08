Morning Forecast – Friday, May 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/08/20)

TODAY: The cold front will arrive, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaMiss. Some storm activity could be strong to severe with possible damaging winds and small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has a good 2/3 of the ArkLaMiss under a slight risk (2/5) for today. Conditions will improve by later this afternoon with winds returning out of the north behind the cold front.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1: Slight Risk

TONIGHT: Conditions will be much more dry later this evening. Lows will be much cooler as they settle in the upper 40s under mostly clear skies as winds continue to be slightly breezy out of the north at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: This weekend will be very pleasant with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Our high temperatures, however, will be a bit cooler than they have been the last week or 2 in the lower to middle 70s.

Heading into next week, temperatures will continue to warm up back up into the upper 70s and 80s. Other than a few spotty showers returning by the middle of the week, the weather looks to remain rather quiet and sunny.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX