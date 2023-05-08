WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Monday started off with mostly cloudy and overcast conditions with some patchy fog and haze. It will remain cloudy throughout your Monday, but rain chances increase tomorrow with widespread showers and t-storms. More showers and t-storms are likely throughout the week as and unstable weather pattern develops across the ArkLaMiss and rain chances will remain high towards the weekend.

Temperatures will be steady in the mid to upper 80’s with a few places reaching the 90 degree mark. Overnight lows will continue to be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Meteorologist – Chase Ward