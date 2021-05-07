Morning Forecast – Friday, May 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/07/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We made it through another work week, and we are going to see some nice weather to wrap it up. Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s under sunny to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay mostly clear overnight tonight with lows cool in the middle 50s. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Saturday, winds will return back out of the south and this will help our temperatures warm up for the afternoon. Highs will warm into the lower to middle 80s under partly cloudy skies.

For Sunday, we are tracking a cold front that will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The forecast models are disagreeing a little bit. Some are calling for storms to arrive in the evening with a another model showers a few showers arriving by late morning into the early afternoon. We will see models look a little bit more agreeable in the coming days.

There will be a chance for some potential strong to severe weather on Sunday. Right now, a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 2 risk with the far southeastern parishes under a level 1 risk. Damaging winds and hail could be possible, but an isolated threat for a tornado can’t be ruled out.

SPC DAY 3 OUTLOOK: SUNDAY – EARLY MONDAY

The front will stall over our region, and this will keep rain chances in our forecast for the first half of the new work week. The rain looks to wrap up by early Thursday morning. Temperatures will be cooler in the lower to middle 70s while lows at night with settle into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Have a great weekend, and Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers!

-Lexi

