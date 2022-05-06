WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/06/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! We’ve made it through another work week. The last of the rain moved out very early this morning, and we are expect to stay dry and see our skies clear through the afternoon. Highs for today will be warm but not as warm as what we have seen in the past day in the lower to middle 80s. Sunshine will be back and winds will remain breezy out of the west at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Winds will back off later this evening and overnight. Lows will be cool in the upper 50s to lower 60s while skies stay clear.

LOOKING AHEAD: We’ve got a dry and mostly sunny weekend ahead, which is perfect timing for Mother’s Day on Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, you will be in very good shape, but keep in mind that our temperatures will be much warmer in the lower 90s. Practice heat safety such as staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and limiting your time outdoors in you can.

The heat will not stop after the weekend; in fact it’s supposed to get a bit hotter for the new work week. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s with skies partly cloudy. No rain chances are expected for the next several days until Thursday.

Have a great weekend, and Happy Mother’s Day to all moms!

-Lexi

