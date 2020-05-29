Morning Forecast – Friday, May 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/28/20)

TODAY: Starting today, we will begin to see a change in our weather pattern as our upper level system moves off towards the east. High temperatures this afternoon will stay warm in the middle 80s with a small chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. A weak front will sweep through this evening, and this will assist clearing up the rest of our cloud cover and leftover shower activity as we head into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will be a bit more mild in the middle 60s with a few lingering clouds. Winds will be light out of the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunshine will be back full force for this weekend. Thanks to an upper level ridge off to our west, our conditions will be dry and rather toasty. High temperatures will top in the middle to upper 80s, which is seasonal for this time of the year. Be sure to remember your heat safety tips such as staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen if you plan any outdoor activities.

As we head into the first week of June, temperatures will be staying warm in the upper 80s and even the lower 90s under partly cloudy conditions. We will stay dry but more rain could return to the area as early as next Wednesday and Thursday with a weak upper level disturbance.

Have a great Friday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX