Morning Forecast – Friday, May 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/28/21)

TODAY: Happy Friday! This morning, we have been waking up to some heavy showers and storms along with gusty winds. The severe weather threat is slowly beginning to diminish for the North and Central ArkLaMiss. All of this is happening out ahead of our next cold front, which will move through later this afternoon. Highs for today will be just a tad cooler in the middle and upper 80s with winds varying in direction at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be cooler in the lower to middle 60s under partly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance could move in behind the cold front once it passes through, bringing a small chance for a spotty shower by early Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Conditions will dry out heading into the long weekend. Sunshine will return while temperatures remain pleasant and rather comfortable in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows at night will settle for the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s.

By Tuesday, warm temperatures in the upper 80s will return along with a chance for a spotty shower. A few more isolated thunderstorms could be possible as early as Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

