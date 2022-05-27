WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/27/22)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We’ve got the long weekend ahead and our weather will be cooperating. For today, a surface high will be in control, keeping our skies sunny and temperatures warm in the middle 80s. Winds will be steady out of the northwest at 5-10 mph with no chances for rain.

TONIGHT: Skies will be clear and calm winds. Lows will be cool in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: For the long weekend, we will have some very nice weather! Skies will be mostly sunny with no chances for rain. Highs will begin to warm up just a bit back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you keep heat safety in mind! Drink plenty of water, wear the sunscreen and reapply every hour, and limit time outdoors if you can.

Even as we head into next work week, highs will be very warm in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Our next chance for a spotty shower could be as early as Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX