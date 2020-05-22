Morning Forecast – Friday, May 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/22/20)

TODAY: We are in for another toasty afternoon ahead as most of us will see high temperatures top into the upper 80s and lower 90s by this afternoon. With daytime heating and humidity, a few spotty showers could still develop, although coverage will be fairly limited. As we head into the late evening, a line of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the northwest.

TONIGHT: As this line of showers and thunderstorms sweeps through overnight, some areas could see periods of heavy downpours and some gusty winds. These thunderstorms will slowly fall apart as it loses convection, leaving only a few showers by the early morning. Lows will stay rather warm in the lower 70s overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will be another warm one with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Most of the day will be rather nice under partly cloudy skies, but again we will have enough daytime heating for spotty showers and thunderstorms to develop by the late afternoon.

Storm activity will increase for the second half of our weekend as an upper level system to our west will take control. It is expected to stall out, which could lead to another rainy week ahead once the holiday weekend is over. As of now, the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms looks to remain fairly low.

