Morning Forecast – Friday, May 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/21/21)

TODAY: Happy Finally Friday! We made it through another long (and soggy) week. For today, we will see a few more isolated showers and storms, but most of it will be for the Western ArkLaMiss. Flash Flood Watches continue for some of our western counties and parishes until 7 PM this evening. Temperatures will be staying warm in the lower 80s while winds remain breezy out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: By this evening, high pressure to our east will start building westward. This will help to push remaining moisture out of our area and to the west, while our skies will start to clear up at the same time. Lows will be mild in the middle to upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will take control starting Saturday, and this will keep our weather conditions dry. It will also bring a nice warm up with our temperatures in the upper 80s. If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to keep heat safety in mind. Wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and make sure to take breaks every once in a while to cool down.

Warm weather will continue into the start of the new work week with a high of 89 on Monday. A few spotty showers and storms could return by Tuesday and Wednesday before drying out by Thursday. High temperatures will range anywhere from the middle to upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

