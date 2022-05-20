WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/20/22)

TODAY: We have made it to Friday and through another hot and humid work week. Today will be no different as highs warm back into the lower and middle 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be warm and muggy in the lower to middle 70s for our Friday night. Cloud cover will build back in with winds out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Changes are coming to the forecast starting this weekend. Saturday, we will be hot in the lower 90s under mostly cloudy skies with a few few isolated showers and storms by the afternoon. As the cold front approaches Saturday evening, we will see a more organized line of showers and storms that will develop and sweep through into Sunday morning. No severe weather is NOT expected but be on the look out for periods of heavy rain, rumbles of thunder and breezy winds.

Shower and storm activity will increase on Sunday, but this time temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Our weather pattern will stay unsettled for most of the work week ahead as showers and storms will continue with temperatures near seasonal for this time of the year.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

