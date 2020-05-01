Morning Forecast – Friday, May 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/01/20)

TODAY: It’s the first day of May, and it’s going to be a great start to the month. Another beautiful day with temperatures in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies is in store for us across the ArkLaMiss. Winds will begin to shift out of the south as our high pressure swings to the south (over the Gulf of Mexico), and this will assist in warming up our temperatures not only for today, but for the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT: Another quiet night is to be expected this evening as lows will be a bit more mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be light from the south with just a few light clouds, but cloud cover will begin to increase as we head into the early morning hours on Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD: Even with the small increase in cloud cover, we are not expecting any rain chances. Temperatures will continue to warm into the middle to upper 80s as winds continue out of the south, thanks to not only high pressure but an upper level ridge pattern.

By Sunday into Monday, low level moisture will start to increase, prompting a bit more cloud coverage but also an increase in humidity values. By early next week, highs will top into the upper 80s or even low 90s for some areas. Our next chance for rain will arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday along a very weak frontal boundary. Due to this, our temperatures will see a slight drop back into the lower 80s. For the most part, May will be off to a dry start!

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX