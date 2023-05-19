WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Conditions will remain quiet throughout most of today. Sunshine is expected to warm us up to the lower 90’s. With all the sunshine that we could see today, that could increase the instability and energy for t-storms to thrive off of later tonight. A slight and marginal risk for severe weather does extend across the ArkLaMiss. The current timing of these storms is late closer to midnight and could drag into the overnight hours into Saturday morning. Damaging winds and hail are the primary concerns, but an isolated spin-up cannot be ruled out. Conditions are not that favorable for tornadic development or for anything strong of that nature. However, conditions will still need to be monitored later tonight.

After the frontal system moves through, temperatures should cool down slightly to the lower 80’s with cloud cover lingering into Sunday to help aid in keeping temperatures closer to mild conditions.

Next week, we are expecting those temperatures to start warming back up closer to the 90’s by the late part of the week. A few showers are possible through next week, but rain chances have been kept at a minimum for now.

Meteorologist – Chase Ward