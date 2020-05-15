Morning Forecast – Friday, May 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/15/20)

TODAY: It will be another warm, cloudy, and muggy afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Later today, our next round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive, which could bring some gusty winds and heavy downpours. The entire ArkLaMiss for today is under a marginal risk (1/5) mostly for wind potential and maybe some very small hail. Tornadic activity will not be a big concern.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1: Marginal Risk

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will stay mild in the upper 60s as the rain slowly begins to wrap up, while clouds and muggy conditions remain.

LOOKING AHEAD: Although it will be a quiet start to the weekend, it won’t last for very long. The next round for showers and thunderstorms will arrive by the afternoon. This time, only a very small portion of the Western ArkLaMiss is under a marginal risk (1/5) for some possible gusty winds. For Saturday (at least at this time), models are not looking too impressive with widespread rainfall, but as always models update. We will have a better visual as we get closer and closer to tomorrow.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2: Marginal Risk

Sunday will see our last round of scattered activity before conditions will improve and dry up by the beginning of next week. As far as temperatures are concerned for the weekend, we’ll see highs top in the upper 70s to lower 80s while lows at night will range from the lower to upper 60s.

Have a great weekend! Stay dry.

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX